Princess of Wales praised for her behaviour as she visits frozen food store Iceland

The Princess of Wales has been praised for her behaviour in a video of her visiting frozen food store Iceland.

Princess Kate was filmed attending a branch of the retailer in Buckinghamshire to chat about her Shaping Us campaign.

Prince William’s wife was dressed casually for her pop to the shop, wearing a white Zara tweed blazer, a white top and blue jeans.

Kate makes her point to Richard Walker, the executive chairman of Iceland Foods (Credit: The Royal Family Channel/YouTube)

Princess of Wales goes to Iceland

The clip shared on social media depicted Kate speaking with Richard Walker, the executive chairman of the supermarket chain.

She discussed how businesses can support children and their carers to help set the foundations for key employability skills.

“You hear time and time again about these soft skills, you know, the creativity, the collaboration, the critical thinking, the flexibility, the resilience,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Kate went on: “You know, these are things that you’d hear that businesses are looking for and it’s really interesting seeing how, actually, so often, the foundations for those skills are built in the earliest years of our lives.”

Meanwhile Mr Walker said: “Looking at the Shaping Us campaign and reading some of the science behind it, it really challenged my thinking and it made me think what more we can do, personally as a parent, but also actually as a business.”

And Kate replied: “That’s the thing. That so many of your employees – but also customers, their parents, their grandparents – we all know that it’s important to look after their wellbeing because those are the people that are raising children today.”

How fans reacted

Royal supporters expressed how they were full of admiration for Kate.

“I love this Princess,” one person commented on the post.

“It isn’t easy to be constantly in the spotlight, observed under a microscope. But Her Majesty the Princess of Wales remains simple and smiling. It’s a ray of sunshine.”

Another Insta user praised her: “You have to hand it to the Princess. She has got so many top CEOs on board. She doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk.”

Catherine always has such a genuine passion.

While another admirer added: “Catherine always has such a genuine passion for this and it shines though anytime we hear her speak on such an important topic – from all parents and carers, thank you.”

Devoted fans of the Princess of Wales were bowled over by the appearance (Credit: The Royal Family Channel/YouTube)

Others just loved listening to Kate speak.

“The POW is always so well-spoken and I love her soft voice,” someone else said.

And another hailed her: “She could do a podcast, she has the sweetest voice.”

Meanwhile, another commenter joked: “Wonder if she got a cheeky few bits while she was there? Can’t go Iceland and not buy anything.”

Read more: Royal butler makes sad revelation about Kate’s early relationship with William

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.