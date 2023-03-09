Princess Lilibet title branded ‘burden’ as expert express concerns over decision for Harry and Meghan’s daughter

Princess Lilibet Diana’s royal title was confirmed this week following her christening in the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daugher Lilibet’s christening took place in Los Angeles in an intimate ceremony on March 3, in which members of the Royal Family didn’t attend.

As Harry and Meghan announced the christening news, they also confirmed Lilibet’s new title – Princess Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry’s children have royal titles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Lilibet title

It’s said that when King Charles became the monarch in September 2022, Lilibet and big brother Archie were automatically given the titles of Princess and Prince.

However, Harry and Meghan confirmed the news this week.

Following the news, a royal commentator has shared her thoughts and believes it could be a “burden” for Lili in the future.

Speaking on GB News, Angela Levin said Archie and Lilibet having royal titles “doesn’t make sense”.

‘I wonder whether it’s part of Harry and Meghan’s attempt to have a sort of woke, alternative royal family.’ Royal commentator Angela Levin is concerned that the Sussexes are trying to ‘outsmart’ the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/mLgeibrrJF — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 8, 2023

GB News discussion on royals

She said: “It doesn’t make any sense when even just a few days ago Harry was complaining about his upbringing, complaining about his family.

“Then you want to give your kids a title that means they are attached to that family.”

Ms Levin continued: “I mean he wanted to get away, far away from it, have his freedom. They say one thing, and do another.”

The GB News host then asked: “Is it a shame for little Lilibet because if they have it their way then everyone around them in Montecito will think that the Royal Family is a horrifically racist institution with ties to slavery and everything that’s bad in the world and now when they introduce their daughter to all their friends as a Princess, they will know won’t they that their daughter has links to horrific things like the slave trade. That can’t be nice for your little girl.”

Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet was christened last week (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan news

Ms Levin replied: “No, I mean every little girl wants to be a Princess of some sort. But they want to do it for a party and then take it all off and be normal little girls.

“But I think it could be very embarrassing for her at school where people would make fun of her because she will know nothing about the Royal Family.

Read more: Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet given royal titles as expert warns it’s ‘complex matter’

“It’s just a burden. I wonder whether it’s part of Harry and Meghan‘s attempt to have a sort of woke, alternative royal family.”

However, in the discussion, Ms Levin didn’t confirm if she believes Archie will face the same treatment over his Prince title.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

What do you think of the titles? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.