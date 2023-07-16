Princess Kate made onlookers’ ‘blood boil’ with Wimbledon faux pas: ‘One rule for the rich!’

Princess Kate may have been the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016, but she previously received some backlash after attending a Wimbledon game alongside Tim Henman.

Kate, 41, was seen having a great time as she sat with tennis player Tim and tournament exec Sally Bolton back in 2021, as Britain came out of the pandemic.

However, while others – including the ball boys and girls – were seen wearing masks throughout, some people weren’t too pleased when they noticed Kate and others taking off their masks.

Princess Kate faced Wimbledon backlash

At the time, taking to Twitter, TalkTV presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer slammed some of the attendees.

“God but this makes me angry. All the rich people are happily enjoying Wimbledon without wearing masks while the staff and the ball girls [and] boys are forced to cover their faces,” she tweeted.

“Once again, it’s one rule for them, another rule for the rest of us. End this insanity now.” The post received 22,000 likes, the Express reported. Among the other comments, one Brit declared: “Makes my blood boil!”

Despite the backlash, it’s been revealed that the masks were optional. Guidance at the time showed that face coverings were optional when seated. As well as that, at the time, attendees had to show proof of their vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative lateral flow test to gain entry.

And, when walking around the ground, Kate and those accompanying her were seen wearing masks and were pictured doing so as they took their seats. So, naturally, the royal didn’t break any rules.

Prince George’s birthday

After the buzz of the Wimbledon final this weekend, Kate has another pretty special event to look forward to. Soon she’ll be baking cakes for the tenth birthday of her son, Prince George.

The Prince will be celebrating his birthday on July 22. Speaking to People, a royal insider claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales make sure that George has a normal childhood.

They said: “It’s a massive balancing act. William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible. But he’s also dipping into duties as a future monarch.”

The source added: “He’s getting first-hand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch. And first-hand experience of being a normal boy.”

A royal expert also recently claimed that Prince William is more of a “hands on, caring dad”, compared to his father King Charles.

Speaking to OK!, Jennie said: “With the late Queen’s ailing health, William probably had to step up to his full time royal job quicker than he might have hoped. But you can see now how committed he is.

“However, I also very much admire the fact that he’s not a workaholic like his father. He knows how important family life is and how much it means to his children to be around at weekends and holidays and whenever he can.”

Kate and William share Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

