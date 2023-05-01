Princess Kate shuts down speculation over fourth baby with quick-witted quip

Princess Kate recently shut down speculation about herself and William having a fourth baby in a quick-witted quip during one of her latest public appearances.

Kate and William have three children together – George, nine, Charlotte, seven and Louis, five. But Kate, 41, seemed to rule out the possibility of a fourth baby during a visit to The Baby Bank in Maidenhead last week.

Kate appeared to shut down the possibility of baby number four (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Kate shuts down speculation over fourth baby

Kate recently toured The Baby Bank in Maidenhead during a surprise visit, where she cooed over baby clothes. While helping volunteers at the centre to sort them out, Baby Bank CEO Rebecca Mistry told her people often feel “broody” while looking at all the baby clothes.

But Kate revealed the tiny clothes made her feel differently, as she appeared to rule out having a fourth child. Rebecca said: “Whereas I look at them and think I don’t want to go through that again.” Kate laughed and agreed: “I’ve been there and done that.” She also reflected on her three children as she looked at the clothes: “It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny. They do grow so quickly.”

It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny. They do grow so quickly.

It’s not the first time Kate has denied speculation over her having a fourth baby. During a trip to Northern Ireland last year, a member of the public called out to Kate: “Number four?” She replied: “I think William would be a little worried!”

The Baby Bank provides baby clothes, supplies and equipment to vulnerable families and parents who need them. Kate asked volunteers if they’d seen a change in the needs of families lately. The volunteers agreed and admitted they saw a huge rise in need.

Princess Charlotte’s birthday will be celebrated by the family next (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate’s sweet tradition for kids’ birthdays

While Kate has appeared to rule out a fourth baby, it seems like has her hands full with the sweet tradition she does for her three kids already! Back in 2019, Kate and William appeared on A Berry Royal Christmas with Mary Berry. Kate admitted she has a tradition for her kids’ birthdays.

She explained: “I love making the cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

And it will be Princess Charlotte’s birthday up next, as she’ll turn eight tomorrow (May 2|), just before the King’s coronation. The Cambridges’ reportedly have plans to fully celebrate Princess Charlotte’s birthday despite the coronation celebrations.

A source told OK!: “They have ensured that Charlotte’s birthday will be celebrated properly during coronation week. Charlotte will be at school at Lambrook on that Tuesday. So the plan is to collect her at the usual time. And drive back to Windsor for a small party with her friends at Adelaide Cottage. It might even be a surprise party because staff have been told to keep it quiet.”

Read more: Prince Louis smiles in new photos to mark fifth birthday as fans say the same thing

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.