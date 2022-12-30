Touching way the Queen ‘mentored’ Princess Kate for royal role

Princess Kate had a “phenomenal mentor” in the late Queen, a royal expert once claimed.

Kate, now the Princess of Wales, maintained a very close relationship with the late Queen before she died.

And according to one author, the Queen helped to mentor Kate as she wanted her to feel ‘well prepared’ for her new position.

Here’s everything we know about how the Queen helped to mentor Kate and prepare her for her royal duties.

The Queen helped ‘mentor’ Princess Kate for her royal role

Kate Middleton has been out enjoying her royal responsibilities over Christmas, from joining the in-laws on their Christmas Day walk to hosting the carol concert.

And royal expert Katie Nicholls said that Kate’s ability to glide through these events is because she spent a lot of time with the Queen.

She had a wonderful mentor in William but I think she also had a phenomenal mentor in the Queen.

The royal correspondent claimed the late monarch offered huge support to the Princess before she married into the royal family.

She explained that the pair developed a close relationship as the Queen offered Kate guidance on her royal role.

She told OK! Magazine last month: “Part of that relationship was mentoring. And the Queen being able to pass on her advice, her values and her guidance.”

Katie shared that the reason Kate was ‘well-prepared’ for the royal events is because the Queen was a ‘phenomenal mentor’.

She said: “She had a wonderful mentor in William but I think she also had a phenomenal mentor in the Queen. It was very much in the late Elizabeth II’s interest to make sure the future Princess of Wales and future Queen was prepared.”

The royal expert then claimed that the Queen made her own private office and ladies in waiting available to Kate.

She said: “The Queen had made her own private office and her ladies in waiting available to Catherine. This is so she could go an talk to them first-hand about what it was like to do royal engagements and how one should behave.”

