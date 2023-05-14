Princess Kate’s uncle slams ‘petulant’ Prince Harry for ‘spoilt’ behaviour at King’s coronation

The uncle of Kate, Princess of Wales, has hit out at Prince Harry as he branded the duke “petulant”.

The Duke of Sussex recently returned to the UK for his father King Charles’ coronation. Harry made a brief return for the historic event, before returning to California to celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday – also on May 6.

Kate‘s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has criticised Harry for making such a quick visit despite the coronation being a “big deal”.

Princess Kate’s uncle slams Prince Harry

Writing for the MailOnline, Gary said: “The Waleses – Kate, William and Charlotte and Louis – all looked amazing and were for many of us the most confident and relaxed in this setting. More than could be said of Prince Harry, just a few rows behind, who looked disengaged and like a petulant, sulking teenager.”

He later wrote: “There was Harry, awkward personified, behaving like a spoilt brat, flying back to LA that quickly for his son’s birthday party. I mean… you get a birthday every year, whereas your father becoming King is kind of a big deal.

“He was trying desperately hard to make the day about him and it was absolutely brilliant everybody ultimately ignored him. Harry who?”

Many royal fans loved seeing Harry back in the UK as he arrived at the coronation last Saturday (May 6). He arrived at Westminster Abbey with his cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

However, according to reports, he returned home that night as his son Archie marked his fourth birthday. The Duke of Sussex’s wife Meghan Markle remained in America with their two kids.

Despite alleged rifts between Harry and Meghan and the royal family, many fans spotted a sweet moment between Harry and his aunt Princess Anne during the coronation service.

Prince Harry and Princess Anne moment at coronation

As the Princess Royal arrived for the ceremony, she and Harry were all smiles with each other. Anne appeared to stop and chat briefly with Harry, who looked very happy to see her. One fan tweeted after spotting the moment: “This was a nice gesture at #TheCoronation Princess Anne speaking with Prince Harry.”

Another said on Twitter: “A great moment between Princess Anne & Prince Harry. A long time since I’ve seen him grin like that.”

A third added: “Prince Harry looks so darn happy chatting with Princess Anne.”

