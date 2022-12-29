Princess Kate shared a sweet moment with a royal fan as she left church on Christmas Day, it’s been claimed.

Eight-year-old India Harrowing went to visit St Mary Magdalene’s church in Sandringham on the big day in a bid to see the royals.

India’s mum, Zoe, surprised the youngster with the very early morning trip.

They were among the hundreds of royal fans waiting for a chance to greet the royals and wish them a Merry Christmas.

India, who had “never met a real-life princess”, managed to get her festive wish granted.

Princess Kate spotted her in the crowd, and headed over to receive the flowers India was holding.

Princess Kate shared a sweet moment with a fan (Credit: Splashnews)

Royal fan recalls sweet meeting with Princess Kate

India and her mum recalled the heartwarming moment, telling OK!: “When Catherine came over, I gave her a bunch of flowers – red and white ones with a gold pine cone in it.

“She asked me what my name was. She said thank you for the flowers, and I said: ‘You’re welcome.’ And She thanked us for coming and she said: ‘Have you had a nice morning?’ and I said: ‘Yes.’ And then she asked if Father Christmas came and I said: ‘Yes.’ She said she’d woken up early too,” she then added.

Their brief meeting came to an end when Princess Kate said she needed to get back to her family.

Zoe then added: “I feel lucky that I met her, and right at the end of our conversation, she said: ‘Well, I better go help William with the children,.”

Kate recently topped a UK poll (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Kate has been voted Top Female Role Model of 2022 by Brits – beating members of her own family to the top spot.

The poll, which gave voters the option of voting for the likes of Liz Truss, Emma Watson and Rochelle Humes, was conducted as part of a campaign by Girls Out Loud.

Kate topped the poll with 35% of the vote, even beating members of her own royal family.

Elsewhere in the poll, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, managed to pick up 16% of the vote.

