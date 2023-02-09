Princess Kate thrilled by surprise reunion during royal visit to Cornwall

Princess Kate enjoyed a surprise reunion with her prep school teacher during her visit to Cornwall today.

Prince William and wife Kate – now also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall – were in the county for the first time since being given their new titles.

And, while greeting crowds outside the National Maritime Museum Cornwall, Kate was in for a bit of a surprise.

It was the first time the couple have visited Cornwall since being given their Duke and Duchess of Cornwall titles (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Kate enjoys surprise reunion in Cornwall

After enjoying a warm Cornish welcome, William and Kate visited the NMMC in Falmouth.

While they were there, Kate spotted a familiar face – and the reunion left her open-mouthed in shock.

While greeting the crowd of well-wishers, she spotted her old history teacher.

Kate is said to have instantly recognised Jim Embury and immediately broke protocol to rush over and embrace him.

In the pictures, she can be seen with both her arms wrapped around him as she smiles broadly.

“My gosh, that’s taken me right back!” she declared.

The Princess of Wales was reunited with her prep school teacher today in Cornwall (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Insight into parenting George, Charlotte and Louis

One onlooker revealed that she also reminisced about old times and gave an insight into parenting her three children.

She is said to have told him: “The things you taught me, I now teach to my children.”

She was a fantastic student and it was a great class.

Kate, who met Jim while studying at St Andrews in Berkshire more than two decades ago, also asked if he was now based in Cornwall.

Upon hearing he was, she declared: “No way!”

Jim, who volunteers at the NMMC, later did some reminiscing of his own.

Cornwall Live reports that he revealed: “She was a fantastic student and it was a great class.”

Princess Kate earns herself a ‘new title’

Elsewhere on the trip, Kate’s heartwarming behaviour earned her a ‘new title’.

Despite the existing royal honours, social media users reckon she should be dubbed ‘the Children’s Princess’.

On the visit one image of Kate bending down to chat to a shy youngster appeared to particularly touch royal fans.

