Princess Kate has been hailed for pulling off a “huge coup” as her popularity with Brits soars and her position in the royal family goes from strength to strength.

The “ambitious” Princess of Wales is reportedly “striding through a historic and impressive takeover”. And, according to the experts, she’s doing a pretty good job of it, too.

Kate appears fully invested in her new role and isn’t on hand to just “apathetically open things” and “practice ribbon cutting” – she’s there to get the job done, too, royal expert Daniela Elser said.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede agrees. He spoke exclusively to Entertainment Daily about Kate’s growing impact on the royal family.

Kate is a ‘natural successor to the Queen and Princess Diana’

According to Nick, Kate is the “natural successor to the Queen and Princess Diana”. He explained that she “embodies so many great traits of the two of them”.

He continued: “As a stateswoman for the UK, she is doing a brilliant job at bringing positivity to the royal family. Plus she’s doing it with ease and grace. I think that she is using her role in a positive way. She knows the whole world’s eyes are on her so she’s establishing herself to be a positive role model.”

Someone has really been hiding not only their light but a lot of ambition under her designer bushel.

Nick added: “She’s being hands-on and touchy with the people that she meets which is a winner for everyone. I don’t think it’s a case of her putting herself out there more. It’s a case of she is the brightest light in the royal family and they all know it.”

He then went on to speculate: “I predict we will see more and more of her in the next few years.”

‘Nailing’ the job

Nick’s comments came after Daniela Elser heaped praise on the Princess of Wales. She praised her for managing to “nail the dress code” and do the “actual job too”.

Speaking about the picture-perfect Princess of Wales, she commented: “Kate is not just nailing the dress code but the actual job too.”

Daniela then spoke about her work ethic. She added: “She’s not content to apathetically open things and practise the traditional royal art of ribbon cutting (well, at least not any more). In the last couple of years she has pulled off the biggest royal coup since the Stuarts got to have a go on the throne.”

For those not up to speed on royal history, the Stuarts ruled from 1603 to 1714 – so it seems Kate really has surpassed herself!

Daniela then added: “Someone has really been hiding not only their light but a helluva lot of ambition under her designer bushel. So, Kate: Strength to strength, nailing it, gold stars all around.”

