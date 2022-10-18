Princess Kate fell foul of some shock behaviour at the hands of much-loved radio personality Roman Kemp earlier this year, the man himself has admitted.

And he’s joked that his actions may mean he might not ever be able to return to Buckingham Palace following the gaffe with Kate.

Roman was among those who hosted the Platinum Party at the Palace concert for the Queen’s Jubilee earlier this year.

However, the 29-year-old son of pop legend Martin Kemp opened up about an after party moment he insists was “an accident”.

And it involved him telling Kate, 40, she looked “really fit”.

Roman Kemp reveals Princess Kate faux pas

Speaking with OK!, Roman indicated he had enjoyed a “few drinks” following the concert broadcast in June.

Apparently he bumped into Kate in the throne room.

She congratulated him on DJing – as well as noting he was looking smart.

Roman recalled how he replied by returning the compliment: “Yeah, you look really fit.”

Roman’s ‘accident’

However, he stressed he wasn’t chatting Kate up.

Roman said: “The Kate Middleton fit thing was genuinely an accident. It was about the terminology for the dress!

I’d just finished a whole live broadcast and we’d had a few drinks then all of a sudden I was in Buckingham Palace.

“I was like: ‘Yeah, it looks fit.’ I’d just finished a whole live broadcast and we’d had a few drinks then all of a sudden I was in Buckingham Palace. I was over the moon. I don’t know if I’ll be invited back.”

In his chat with OK!, Roman also added he feels the royal family are “fantastic”.

He admitted all families endure “squabbles” – but he is delighted Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘brought mental health into the family’.

Roman went on: “It takes a lot of balls and I think they should be very proud of what they’ve achieved.”

‘I’m terrible at royal protocol’

Roman previously recalled how amused he was how the after party came to an end after the lights were turned up to signal attendees should leave.

He said during Platinum Pageant overage on the BBC on June 5: “It got so late and you know when you go to a nightclub, I literally went from under-18s Destiny nightclub in Watford where they turn the lights on at the end to still turning lights on at the end at Buckingham Palace.”

Roman also told his anecdote about telling Kate she ‘looked fit’ and insisted she laughed at the remarks.

“I’m terrible at royal protocol when you meet a royal and what you have to say,” he admitted.

