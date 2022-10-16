Princess Kate recently made her first solo outing as the Princess of Wales while visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit.

While on the visit, the Princess discussed the important decision she and William had to make while naming their royal children.

Kate opened up about the pressure she felt when naming her children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Kate discusses baby names

While on the visit, the deputy director of midwifery, Amy Stubbs, showed the Princess around.

“She was very relatable and she talked a lot about how it felt for her when she became a mother. She just really talked about her own children, including how they chose their names,”Amy told People.

“A lot of the new mums and dads are thinking about how to choose names for their babies, and they spoke with her about how Kate and William made their choice.”

Obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children – and that felt like quite a big pressure.

Kate also opened up about the intense pressure she and Prince William felt with the whole world speculating about their children’s names before they were announced.

“She said they were their favourite names and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children – and that felt like quite a big pressure.”

The Princess made her first solo outing as the Princess of Wales (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The royal children’s names

Royal children’s names are extremely important as they can determine the name of a monarch’s era.

With Queen Elizabeth II, we were previously in the second Elizabethan era, and now, with King Charles III, we are in the third Carolean age.

When naming their children, Prince William and Princess Kate stuck to the custom of giving them traditionally royal names.

Prince George, nine, has a very ‘monarchical’ name, with six British King’s being named George.

Therefore, once Prince George becomes Britain’s King, he will be the seventh King George to ascend to the throne.

However, when he does become King, he could also choose to adopt one of his middle names, Alexander or Louis.

Geroge is also thought to be a heartwarming tribute to the late Queen’s father, King George VI.

Princess Charlotte, seven, is another very regal name chosen by the Waleses.

King George III’s wife was named Queen Charlotte, so she is not the first royal to have the name.

Her middle names are Elizabeth and Diana, referring to her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and her grandmother, Princess Diana, William’s mother.

The couple’s youngest child, Prince Louis, four, is named after his grandfather King Charles III.

With his full name being Louis Arthur Charles.

Read more: Kate Middleton news: Hidden sign ‘brave’ royal will make a ‘gutsy’ Queen

The name Louis comes from his great-great-great-uncle Louis Mountbatten, who was the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma.

After his birth, many believed his name would be Arthur.

William and Kate decided to use the name Arthur.

However, they instead used it as a middle name.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.