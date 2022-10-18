Princess Kate has been praised by King Charles‘ former butler during an interview.

Grant Harrold had a lot of good things to say about the future Queen, in particular how “fun” she is behind the scenes at the palace.

Princess Kate praised by King’s former butler

King Charles’ former butler has opened up about how “friendly” and “polite” Kate is behind the scenes.

Speaking to The Mirror, Grant has spoken about William and Kate’s early years together.

He also spoke about his own relationship with the Princess of Wales – and how she used to crack jokes with him.

Grant worked as a butler for the King at Highgrove between 2004 and 2011. He now runs a butler school.

“[William and Kate weren’t] any different to anyone else, it’s mad saying that when you think about who they are, but there wasn’t anything different,” he said during the interview.

“What I liked was that Kate, being a girlfriend and obviously not a member of the family, would be with me and the other staff and she was so polite, friendly, and fun and making jokes,” he continued.

Former butler praises Princess Kate

Grant then continued, reminiscing about how he used to catch up with William and Kate when running errands at Highgrove House.

“It was always fun and it was always nice that I got on so well with them because they’d then ask me to travel the country with them,” he said.

Grant then went on to say that he felt “lucky” to have got to know William and Kate during his time at Highgrove.

He then explained how it was expected for him to have a good relationship with the family, including Kate and William.

Grant went on to speak about how he got the job – and how after six months of interviews, he finally landed the role.

Grant was the King’s butler when he married Camilla in 2005 and when Prince William and Prince Harry went to university.

He was also working there when William and Kate started dating, and when they briefly split – something he describes as “horrifying”.

Thankfully, the royal couple got back together, which was good news for Grant, who “adored” them together.

Kate and William’s fun side praised

The Duchess of Cambridge’s fun side was on display for the world to see last week during a sporty royal engagement.

Kate and William visited the Copper Box Arena in the Olympic Park last week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of a sports charity they set up in 2012.

As well as meeting some of the people the charity supports, William and Kate had a go at some sports too.

While William practiced his penalties and his boxing, Kate had a go at playing bowls.

Royal fans praised the couple’s willingness to join in and have some fun at the engagement.

“For all of their responsibilities in life, they seem down to earth and ‘normal’. I credit Diana and Kate’s upbringing in keeping them grounded,” one royal fan tweeted at the time.

