Kate Middleton “struggled” to come to terms with being a royal, just like Princess Diana did, one royal expert has claimed.

Andrew Morton – who wrote Princess Diana’s biography – has delivered his verdict on the main difference between Kate Middleton and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

During an appearance on the Pod Save The Queen podcast, Andrew compared Kate to William’s mum, Diana.

He suggested that it took Kate “a long time” to truly get to grips with the life that comes with being a royal.

Kate ‘struggled’ to adjust to royal life, expert claims

He alleged: “I realised after watching the Royal family for all these years that it takes a long, long time to really understand what it is like to be royal.

“Catherine Middleton has spent 10, 12 years coming to terms with it. Making speeches and being in public was something of an ordeal but I think she’s overcome that.”

He continued: “She reminds me so much of Diana. She struggled for a few years to come to terms with what it is like to be a princess.”

Meghan Markle is a ‘natural’ at being a royal

However, he went on to suggest that the same can’t be said for Meghan.

Andrew said that the Duchess of Sussex is a “natural” and seemed well adjusted to royal life relatively quickly.

He explained: “The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn’t give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go. They were on the out almost before the wedding music had finished.

“Meghan is a natural…she had the great possibility of using her talent and her position to make a genuine change to the world.”

Andrew then went on to share his disappointment at Harry and Meghan quitting royal life.

The expert suggested her potential as a force of good is being left to go to waste.

“I don’t think she’s going to make such a change living in Montecito,” he added.

