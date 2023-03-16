Princess Kate is set to make history with an engagement tomorrow (Friday, March 17) after receiving a new role within the monarchy.

The Princess of Wales – alongside her husband, Prince William – will attend the St Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks tomorrow.

Princess Kate will make history tomorrow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate set to make history tomorrow

Tomorrow will see Kate Middleton make history in her new role within the monarchy.

The 41-year-old will be attending the St Patrick’s Day march at Mons Barracks, Aldershot.

The royal will take the salute for the very first time as Colonel of the Irish Guards at the parade tomorrow.

Kate will present the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen.

They will then pass it along the ranks, as well as presenting it to the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot.

Kate will also be invited to inspect the front rank.

The Princess of Wales’ husband, Prince William, will also be in attendance.

He will be watching from the wings as the outgoing Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Kate was at the parade last year too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate is the ‘future of the monarchy’

Kate’s new role gives further proof to a royal expert’s claim that she – along with her family – are the future of the monarchy.

Richard Fitzwilliam – a royal expert – said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are the future of the monarchy.

“William and Catherine have an amazing profile which enabled them to give an enormous boost to the causes they are attached to like the Earthshot Prize, United for Wildlife, and Catherine’s work for the Centre for Early Childhood,” he continued.

It is William and Catherine who project soft power uniquely well

“With a deep rift in the royal family with the Sussexes and Andrew in disgrace, it is William and Catherine who project soft power uniquely well,” he then said.

“Their recent Caribbean trip had flaws owing to protest movements in the region but, when it comes to both glamour and profile, there is no one to compare them with.”

Kate wasn’t at the reception on Monday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Real reason Kate didn’t attend Commonwealth Day reception

In other Kate-related news, she was nowhere to be seen at the Commonwealth Day reception on Monday (March 13).

Kate was at the Commonwealth Day service held at Westminster Abbey.

However, she didn’t attend the reception that was held at Buckingham Palace afterward.

However, there was a simple explanation for her absence – she was never meant to be there anyway!

“For what it is worth, I understand it was mistakenly said that the Princess of Wales was coming tonight,” a journalist tweeted.

“She was never scheduled to be, apparently. Childcare I suspect!” they then added.

Not everyone was impressed with this excuse.

“They have like five nannies,” one royal fan then wrote.

