Princess Kate paid a poignant tribute to the late Princess Diana as she kicked off a royal tour Stateside with the Prince of Wales.

Kate and William are in Boston for his global environment project The Earthshot Prize Awards, which they will attend later this week.

Before that, they’re touring the city, with eagle-eyed onlookers spotting Kate’s touching tribute to her late mother-in-law.

The Princess of Wales is currently Stateside with Prince William (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Kate makes touching gesture

As they arrived in the States, Kate was wearing a pair of sparkling sapphire and diamond earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Beaming Kate wore the jewels as she disembarked her flight at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday (November 30).

Kate teamed the jewellery with a stylish blue Alexander McQueen suit.

The two-tiered flower-shaped earrings stood out as she smiled and tucked her hair behind her ear.

The stunning jewels were passed down from Diana to her eldest child Prince William to one day pass onto his wife.

Kate also wore them at the Trooping the Colour parade which took place in June.

The former Princess of Wales, Diana, wore the jewels often.

She wore them to events including the 1996 Met Gala in New York City and during a visit to Canada in 1991.

Diana’s wish for her daughters-in-law

Before her death in 1997, Diana had made it clear that she wished for her jewellery to be passed down to her sons.

Her wishes were that one day her daughters-in-law would be able to wear them.

In a letter alongside her will, she wrote: “I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it.”

Kate has worn several pieces from the collection in the past.

She wore her Cambridge Lovers’ Knot Tiarra just last month.

Princess Diana left all her jewellery to her sons (Credit: Splashnews.com)

William’s tribute to his grandmother

The royal couple’s trip to America is their first official visit abroad since taking on their new titles.

They will spend three days in Boston before the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

The event will see them award five £1 million prizes to winners all aiming to save the world’s environment.

As they arrived in America, the Prince of Wales paid tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

William said: “Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston.

“On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen.

“She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness.”

Speaking about the Earthshot Prize Awards William added: “My grandmother was one of life’s optimists. And so am I.

“That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet.”

