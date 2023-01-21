Princess Kate fans hit back as royal branded ‘boring’ and ‘like a wind-up doll’

Fans of Princess Kate have been quick to rush to her defence after she was viciously trolled on social media.

Pictures of the Princess of Wales, 41, celebrating with the England Rugby League wheelchair world champions were uploaded to her official Instagram account.

However, cruel trolls were quick to send nasty comments about Kate’s demeanour.

Princess Kate trolled as fans hit back

One savage critic wrote: “Kate is SO boring.

“She’s like a wind-up doll, programmed by the palace to go where they say, do what they say, speak what they say, even wear what they say.

“Extremely boring.”

“She looks and acts unrealistically,” agreed a second.

“How lovely…NOT,” sniped a third.

However, the nasty comments were certainly in the minority and ,any fans flocked to defend Kate from her detractors.

“How childish…and boring,” clapped back one supporter. “Says more about you.”

“If she is so boring, and programmed, how come you’re here to comment on her post?” asked a second. “Just to show how rude you are?”

“Kate is one of the most loved of all the royals,” said a third. “She enjoys her duties no matter how boring they might be. People love her and she loves them.”

Kate Middleton was criticised for appearing too ‘boring’ at a recent engagement (Credit: Splash News)

What did Harry say about Kate in Spare?

The negative comments on Kate’s Instagram post come after Prince Harry’s shocking revelations in Spare.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, detailed how Kate’s relationship with Meghan Markle was quick to break down.

Things were frosty between the pair after Meghan accused Kate of having ‘baby brain’.

Kate reportedly ‘grimaced’ when she shared her lip gloss with the Duchess of Sussex at an event.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales have maintained a dignified silence in response to the allegations, Harry’s exposing memoir has impacted their previous popularity.

William and Kate’s popularity has been affected since Spare was released (Credit: Splash News)

The latest Ipsos Mori poll quizzed 1,000 British adults aged between 18 and 75 across January 10 and 11.

And the results show views on the royals have shifted significantly.

Less than a quarter of Brits hold a positive view of Prince Harry, but elder brother Prince William appears to have suffered the most.

He saw his popularity slide by 8%, with Kate coming in closely behind with a 7% drop.

