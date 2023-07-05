Princess Kate leaves fans divided with controversial remark during engagement: ‘I am so disappointed’

Princess Kate left royal fans “disappointed’ with a controversial remark during an engagement earlier this week.

The Princess of Wales‘ comment came during an engagement to celebrate the NHS’ 75th anniversary.

Kate and William celebrated 75 years of the NHS (Credit: Shutterstock.com)

Princess Kate makes controversial remark at royal engagement

Earlier this week, Kate and Prince William attend a tea party to celebrate 75 years of the NHS. The event was hosted by NHS Charities Together – which the Waleses are patrons of.

Also in attendance was Bake Off and Eurovision host, Mel Giedroyc. It was Mel who posed the question that led to Kate’s controversial reply.

During a chat with the Prince of Wales, Mel asked him whether he puts jam or clotted cream first on his scone.

“I go with whichever is closest to me to start off,” William replied. It was at this point Kate made her shock comment.

“I always do jam and then cream,” she said. However, despite the late Queen being a fan of the same method, some royal fans were left disappointed.

Do you agree with Kate? (Credit: NHS Charities Together)

Royal fans react to Princess Kate confession

Some royal fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Kate’s controversial scone preferences.

“I can’t believe The Princess of Wales does this… lost faith in you now, Cath,” one royal fan tweeted. “I am so disappointed with her. It’s always cream and then jam. The cream protects the scone from becoming soggy from the jam and I can build up the cream. Not so with jam first,” another said.

“I knew she was too perfect. I knew she must have a flaw [laughing emojis],” a third then wrote. However, some royal fans were on Kate’s side in the debate.

“I’m team Catherine on this one,” one royal fan said. “I do jam then cream too! Love her more! Lol,” another said. “I was horrified for a moment and thought you meant the Princess put cream on first, but she puts jam on first like you should,” a third said.

Kate was at Wimbledon yesterday (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Catherine stuns at Wimbledon

In other Kate-related news, the Princess of Wales stunned during an appearance at Wimbledon this week. The 41-year-old – who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club – braved the rain for the second day of the tournament.

The Princess of Wales’ outfit certainly caught the eye during her Wimbledon appearance. Kate was dressed in a mint green blazer, as well as a white pleated skirt. She completed the outfit with a Mulberry handbag and white court shoes.

Kate’s blazer was worth an eye-watering amount, it has been revealed. The gorgeous number from French label Balmain is priced at a whopping £1,950!

“Catherine and Wimbledon, my favourite combination!” one royal fan tweeted upon seeing Kate. “Kate is the definition of class and elegance,” another gushed.

“Kate is a style icon – even when she’s caught in the rain at Wimbledon,” a third then wrote.

