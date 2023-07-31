Princess Kate smiling in front of Buckingham Palace
Princess Kate's diet secrets 'revealed' – how she really 'stays in shape'

The Princess of Wales opts for a healthy diet it seems

By Rebecca Carter
It’s no secret that Kate, Princess of Wales, keeps in shape. But is it down to her diet, or fitness?

Well, previous research delved into it and seemed to give an insight into what the Princess of Wales may eat.

The royal, 41, reportedly has a very healthy diet to ensure she has enough energy to attend royal events, exercise and run after her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to the research, conducted by exercise and nutrition experts Barbend last year, Kate had the most popular royal diet.

What does Princess Kate eat?

Breakfast

Starting with breakfast, the duchess begins with very healthy choices.Kate is apparently a fan of slow-burn energy oats as they can be a great exercise fuel, as they release energy throughout a whole workout.

The duchess also reportedly blends her own antioxidant-filled smoothies. She mixes kale, spirulina, matcha, spinach, romaine and blueberries. This interesting mix apparently helps her maintain a “natural glow and healthy skin”.

Lunch

Going on to lunch, Kate continues with her antioxidant-rich theme. She apparently favours organic foods for lunch and tries to include as many raw ingredients as possible. According to the research, Kate enjoys watermelon salads which consists of watermelon, avocado, onion, cucumber and feta cheese. Sounds like a dream lunch to us!

Kate also has similarities to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s eating habits as they both like to enjoy a lot of plant-based foods during the week.

Another of Kate’s favourite lunches is reportedly vegetable kebabs and lentil curry.

Snacks

Now we all enjoy snacking and Kate is no different it seems. Kate apparently sticks to raw fruit and vegetables to snack on and help satisfy hunger cravings in between meals.

She also likes to reach for popcorn, reports claim.

Dinner

Kate reportedly enjoys indulging in “traditional English favourites” for dinner. These include roast chicken, which is reportedly one of her husband Prince William’s favourites.

The duchess also likes to get her children involved with making pizza, pasta and baking cakes. In addition, Kate and William are said to be big fans of sushi.

What has Kate eaten during pregnancies?

Kate has been pregnant three times and it was previously revealed she suffered from severe morning sickness. This of course affected what she ate, and she apparently favoured a plant-based diet while pregnant.

Dessert – what is Kate’s favourite treat?

Finally, Kate is reportedly a fan of sticky toffee pudding for dessert.

Does Kate keep fit?

Kate is known for being a lover of sport and fitness. She’s a big tennis fan and has taken part in the sport during royal occasions. According to reports, Kate is also a big fan of running.

