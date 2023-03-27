Princess Kate ‘dealt huge new blow’ as King’s coronation approaches

Princess Kate has been dealt a huge new blow, just weeks before the King’s coronation.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall has had to go back to the drawing board as she continues her journey to one day becoming Queen Consort.

Kate has been dealt a huge snub (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Princess Kate receives huge snub

The future Queen Consort has reportedly been dealt a huge blow, just weeks before the coronation in May.

A “straight-talking” PR guru has reportedly turned down the opportunity to work for the Princess of Wales.

Kate is currently on the hunt for a new private secratery.

It has been reported that she approached Alison Corfield – a 51-year-old PR guru.

According to The Telegraph, Corfield, currently works for Jamie Oliver. And it doesn’t look as though that will be changing any time soon.

According to the publication, Corfield was allegedly “uncomfortable” with the prospect of having such a high-profile position working for Kate.

Corfield – a branding and marketing expert – is believed to have worked with the TV chef for eight years now.

Kate is still looking for a new private secretary (Credit: CoverImages.com)

PR expert snubs Princess Kate

A source spoke to the publication about Corfield rejecting the position.

“She loves the work and is an integral member of the campaigning team,” they said.

“She decided she just wanted to keep her head down and get on with the job she knows so well in the background,” they then continued.

They then added: “She didn’t want the publicity that comes with working at that level for such a well-known institution.”

This decision means that Kensington Palace aides have to return to the drawing board in their search for the perfect candidate to help shape the Princess’ role in the Royal Family.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Kate was in Iceland recently (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Kate praised for behaviour in supermarket

In other news, the Princess of Wales has been praised for her behaviour during a supermarket visit recently.

The 41-year-old was filmed visiting a branch of Iceland in Buckinghamshire to chat about her new campaign, Shaping Us.

A clip was shared on social media of Kate speaking to executive chairman of Iceland, Richard Walker.

The Princess of Wales spoke about how businesses can support children and their carers to help set the foundations for key employability skills.

Royal fans were quick to praise the Princess on social media.

“I love this Princess,” one commented.

“You have to hand it to the Princess. She has got so many top CEOs on board. She doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk,” another then said.

“It isn’t easy to be constantly in the spotlight, observed under a microscope. But Her Majesty the Princess of Wales remains simple and smiling. It’s a ray of sunshine,” a third then gushed.

