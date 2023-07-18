‘Subtle’ Princess Kate doesn’t ‘get as much credit as she should’ but she’s ‘always’ kept eye on the prize

Princess Kate doesn’t “get as much credit as she should” but has “always” kept her eyes on the prize, a royal source has claimed.

The 41-year-old Princess of Wales is easily one of the most instantly-recognisable women in the world. During her decade-plus years in the spotlight, she’s amassed a loyal legion of fans who can’t wait to see what she gets up to next.

But one insider has alleged Kate doesn’t “get as much credit as she should” – following the bombshell claims that she was behind the royal family’s Oprah fight-back statement.

Kate has been branded ‘subtle’ but has ‘always kept her eye on the prize (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate the royal ‘behind Oprah fight back statement’

As royal fans will know, Kate’s brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle shocked the world back in 2021 when they sat down for their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Once the pair’s interview was released for the world to see, Palace officials started to come up with a response. And William and Kate apparently led the fightback. The statement said that while “some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately”.

According to a new edition of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low, a draft statement did not include the famous phrase “recollections may vary”. The draft was also reportedly a “much milder version”.

Prince Harry and Meghan shocked the world back in 2021 with their bombshell interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate ‘wanted initial statement toughened up’

Valentine writes in the book: “William and Kate were clear which side of the debate they were on. They wanted it ‘toughened up a bit.'”

She has always got her eye on ‘this is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day’.

The phrase “recollections may vary” was first suggested by a courtier. But at least two palace officials were against using it. And apparently Kate “pressed home the argument that it should remain”.

Kate and Will wanted the statement ‘toughened up’ (Credit: ITV)

Kate is ‘playing the long game’

According to a source, in the book that is being serialised in The Times, he writes: “It was Kate who clearly made the point ‘history will judge this statement.’ And unless this phrase or a phrase like it is included, everything that they have said will be taken as true.”

The insider then noted that this shows how much steelier Kate is. They claimed: “She does not get as much credit as she should, because she is so subtle about it. She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on ‘this is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day’.”

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

