Princess Kate fans express concern as she’s seen out amid Prince Harry’s claims in new book

Princess Kate fans have expressed their concerns after she was spotted following the release of Prince Harry’s book.

The Princess of Wales’ brother-in-law recently released his autobiography, Spare, which has many shocking details about his life in the palace, including alleged drama between Kate and Meghan Markle.

Kate has now been seen out today (January 11), driving a car, in images obtained by the Mail Online.

Wearing a nude coat and scarf to keep warm, the Princess sported light makeup with her hair down. Kate turned 41-years-old on Monday (January 9) – the day before Harry released his memoir.

After seeing the image of Kate, royal fans flocked to Twitter to express concern.

One person said: “Awww she looks so sad. We love you @KensingtonRoyal Princess Catherine.”

Another wrote: “She looks tired and sad, stay strong.”

A third added: “She seems hurt & betrayed,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

In his book, Prince Harry wrote about Kate reportedly making his wife Meghan Markle cry before their wedding in 2018.

Princess Kate in Harry’s book

Kate allegedly texted Meghan about Princess Charlotte‘s bridesmaid dress not fitting, to which Meghan replied that their tailor was on his way to Kensington Palace.

However, Harry claimed that Kate still continued to express her concern to Meghan. He claimed her text message read: “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home.”

Meghan then reportedly replied: “Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since eight a.m. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other moms are doing?”

The Duke of Sussex then said Meghan asked Kate if she knew about the Daily Mail’s report about her father Thomas Markle staging photos of himself learning about Britain. Kate allegedly said she did but continued about the dress issue.

Prince Harry came home to Meghan crying

“I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day,” Meghan allegedly said, to which Kate replied with: “Fine.”

Prince Harry then reportedly arrived home to find Meghan “on the floor, sobbing”. However, the next day, Harry claimed Kate arrived with flowers and an apology.

ED! contacted reps for Kensington Palace on this claim.

