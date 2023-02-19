Princess Kate: Candid confession about seeking ‘expert support’ for her children

Princess Kate and Prince William’s children would be supported by ‘expert help’ if they ever had mental health problems, their mum confessed.

She and husband Prince William ‘wouldn’t hesitate’ to seek support for their children if they needed it, she admitted.

The mum-of-three and Prince William have long been staunch supporters of raising awareness of mental health issues.

Furthermore, they are more than aware that it can affect anyone, no matter what class or age they are.

William and Kate are staunch supporters of mental health charities (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Kate on mental health of children

In a series of podcasts in 2016 Kate made a speech in support of the Anna Freud centre.

The charity provides support and raises awareness of mental health problems.

And Princess of Wales spoke openly about her feelings on the matter.

She said: “One in three adults still say they would be embarrassed to seek help for their child’s mental health.

We wouldn’t hesitate to get expert support.

“No parent would fail to call the doctor if their child developed a fever.

Secondly, Kate said through her work with relevant organisations she noticed many children were not getting the support they so desperately needed.

“Getting early support for a child who is struggling to cope is the best possible thing we can do to help our children as they grow up,” she added.

“Knowing this, both William and I feel very strongly that we wouldn’t hesitate to get expert support for George and Charlotte if they need it.”

Princess Kate’s children Prince Louis, now four, Prince George, nine, and sister Princess Charlotte, seven.

The royal couple with Charlotte and George at the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham (Credit: splashnews.com)

Kate and William visit Open Doors

Last month Kate and William made their first official outing of 2023 when they visited Liverpool.

The Open Door charity in Birkenhead uses culture and creativity to engage young adults.

The royal couple spent time with Open Door’s volunteers, mentors and staff to hear about the progressive ways they to help young adults.

The Bazaar program blends elements of cognitive behavioural therapy and mindfulness.

It helps 17 to 35-year-olds understand their minds and give them the training, skills, tools and techniques to support themselves.

Another model, the Oomoo programme, was developed for young people aged 11 to 18 living on the Wirral.

As well as helping to navigate the rollercoaster of life, it offers activities such as dance classes, film nights and well-being activities.

Mental health has long been a subject of great importance to Kate and William.

The princess has also focused on the development of young babies and the help parents and carers need in the first years of life.

The couple’s Royal Foundation has set up a special department, the Centre for Early Childhood, concentrating on supporting that work.

Also, last week, during Children’s Mental Health week, Kate visited a primary school in Bethnal Green to talk about mental health importance.

