Princess Kate is reportedly embroiled in a new royal rift with Queen Consort Camilla, it has been claimed.

Sources close to the family have claimed that Kate’s attitude has changed toward the Queen Consort.

It’s further alleged that things have worsened since the death of Queen Elizabeth earlier this year.

A source even suggests that Kate and Camilla once found themselves in the middle of a bitter row at the palace.

Camilla and Kate Middleton are alleged to be feuding (Credit: Splashnews)

Princess of Wales latest: Kate locked in ‘rift’ with Camilla?

“They even went as far as saying that the pair had a heated argument at Buckingham Palace in which Kate laid out exactly what she felt about Camilla to her face,” claimed an insider to Radar Online.

“Ever since the Queen died, Camilla has been throwing her weight around showing everyone who’s boss. Kate is becoming increasingly irritated with her. She thinks Camilla doesn’t take her royal duties seriously and that she doesn’t deserve the role. Things have been very awkward.”

A different source went on to allege that Kate doesn’t feel the need to “respect Camilla” purely because she is the Queen Consort.

It’s thought Kate isn’t happy that she has been forced to adhere to certain rules. However, Camilla rose up in the family differently.

“Kate has gone above and beyond the call of duty to adhere to all of the values required of working royals, but Camilla ultimately latched onto Charles’ coattails,” one source alleged.

However, no such rift was apparent when the two ladies appeared at the Remembrance Day service last month.

In fact, Princess Kate was on hand to comfort Camilla after body language experts picked up signs of “anxiety”.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Camilla, Queen Consort, is reported to be ‘annoying’ Princess Kate, according to a well-placed source (Credit: Splashnews)

Camilla pays tribute to the Queen in a touching speech

Meanwhile, Camilla recently gave her first speech as Queen Consort. And, within her speech, she spoke fondly of the late Queen Elizabeth.

“I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law,” she said.

“Her late Majesty is much in our thoughts today and is so greatly missed by us all.”

She continued: “Over the past few months, my husband and I have drawn immense comfort from the messages of condolence that we have received and continue to receive, from the four corners of the world.

“They have reminded us that the written word has a unique ability to connect, to heal, to reassure and to offer hope, even in the midst of grief.”

Meanwhile, a body language expert recently spoke about the “fundamental role” Camilla has played in Charles’ ever-growing happiness in recent years.

