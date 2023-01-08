Princess Kate will celebrate her 41st birthday tomorrow (January 9) at the start of a potentially rough time for the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales was pictured on a festive Christmas Day walk to church over the holidays and spent the period with her young family.

Usually one to keep her birthday celebrations private, this year could be a tense affair for mum-of-three Kate – thanks to her brother-in-law.

Kate had a peaceful Christmas in the lead-up to her birthday (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Kate dealt blow by Harry bombshells?

Prince Harry, 38, is releasing his controversial new book Spare on January 10.

Before the publication is out, there are two bombshell interviews expected – one on ITV with Tom Bradby and another with CBS’ Anderson Cooper.

Both will air tonight (Sunday, January 8) – the night before Kate’s birthday.

Although Spare – named after the term Prince Charles allegedly used to describe Harry when he was born — isn’t officially released yet, it’s been partially leaked.

And unfortunately for Kate, she is already facing criticism.

Kate and Meghan’s bust-up

One part involving Kate details claims of a furious bust-up with Meghan Markle before the royal wedding in 2018.

According to the autobiography, the incident is said to have taken place during a phone call about wedding rehearsals.

A month after Kate gave birth to her son Prince Louis, a call between Meghan and Kate caused tempers to rise.

Meghan upset Kate, before falling out with Prince William (Credit: Splash News)

Harry tells how Meghan said Kate must have “baby brain” due to her hormones after just giving birth. The comment upset the Princess of Wales, who suffered from a hormone imbalance during all her pregnancies.

The imbalance causes hyperemesis gravidarum. Sufferers have to deal with extreme vomiting and nausea.

And although Meghan went on to apologise for upsetting Kate, the drama didn’t end there.

William waded in

After explaining that is how the Duchess of Sussex speaks to her friends, Prince William reportedly pointed his finger at Meghan while telling her off.

The future king is reported to have said: “Well, it’s rude, Meghan. These things are not done here.”

Meghan reportedly replied: “If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face.”

Harry: The Interview will air on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday, January 8.

