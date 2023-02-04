Princess Kate smiling and Prince Louis inset
Princess Kate shares ‘beautiful’ unseen baby picture of herself with dad Michael as fans declare Prince Louis is her ‘twin’

She's a young baby in the snap playing with her dad

By Nancy Brown

Princess Kate has shared a “beautiful” unseen picture of herself as a baby, with royal fans quickly declaring youngest son Prince Louis is her “twin”.

The picture shows Kate as a baby with her doting father, Michael Middleton.

The sweet picture was taken by her mum Carole and Kate captioned it: “With Dad, by Mum.”

Princess Kate smiling in a green coat
Princess Kate has shared a pic of herself as a baby and she looks just like Prince Louis (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Kate shares unseen baby picture

The picture was used to promote Kate’s Shaping Us initiative.

She said: “Faces are a baby’s best toy.

“On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives.

Louis is your TWIN!

“This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives.

“I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too.”

She added: “With Dad, by Mum.”

Royal fans react

Within minutes of the picture being posted on social media, royal fans had worked out just who baby Kate looks like in the picture.

And we have to admit the resemblance between Kate and Prince Louis is uncanny.

“is is just me or is there a very big resemblance between Cathrine and Louis?” asked one.

“Louis is her double. I always believed that George was more William and Charlotte, a strong resemblance to The Queen,” said a second.

Prince Louis outside church on Christmas Day
Royal fans said Prince Louis is Kate’s ‘twin’ (Credit: Splash News)

“All I see is your baby Louis,” said another.

“Louis is your TWIN,” another then declared.

“George and Charlotte looks like Prince William and Louis is definitely Catherine – twins!” said another.

“Louis is the absolute double of you! Marvellous picture,” said another.

“Beautiful!” another declared. “Louis is definitely your TWIN.”

