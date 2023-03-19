Princess Eugenie shares adorable new photo of son August to mark Mother’s Day

Princess Eugenie has shared a beautiful photo of her son August to mark Mother’s Day.

The royal, whose parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, posted the snap to her Instagram account.

Her caption simply read: “I love being your mumma.”

Princess Eugenie and son August celebrate Mother’s Day

The picture appears to have been taken during the recent cold snap and shows the mum and tot holding hands.

They are walking across a frosty field with the bright sun low in the background.

Little August, two, is wearing a cream jumper while pregnant Eugenie is wrapped up warm in a long black coat.

Many of her 1.7 million followers responded with sweet messages.

One wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day! To all mothers who give everything for their offspring every day. Happy Mother’s Day to all mums-to-be too and to @princesseugene.”

A second commented: “Happy Mother’s Day. Beautiful pic and August Philip is so adorable.”

And a third said: “Fantastic picture and caption.”

Some fans spotted something extra in the picture though.

There is an ‘orb’ on the picture in front of Princess Eugenie.

Some believe orbs are a sign of ghosts or loved ones who have passed on.

Others believe it could be just a trick of the light or the camera.

Eugenie’s followers noticed it, with one saying: “Love the orb in this picture… It’s the Queen and Prince Philip watching over them,” with heart emojis.

A second said: “Awww. Look at the orb, a loved one is visiting.”

Eugenie and Jack are expecting a second child (Credit: ITV)

Eugenie will have another child to share next year’s Mother’s Day with

The Princess and husband Jack Brooksbank announced in January they are expecting a second baby.

The couple shared a picture of August kissing his mum’s growing bump.

Eugenie wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew and Sarah have said they ‘can’t wait’ to become grandparents once more.

Elsewhere, with the couple splitting their time between the UK and Portugal where Jack works, Eugenie recently addressed climate change.

She said she had banned plastic from their home and said August will be an activist himself.

Eugenie spoke about the ‘battle’ she faces with son August.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Eugenie explained: “At home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I’m trying to teach him that. But it’s a battle.”

Eugenie also said: “My son’s going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. Everything is for them, right? Every decision we now make has to be about how August is going to be able to live his life.”

