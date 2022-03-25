Princess Eugenie melts hearts with new photo of son August

Princess Eugenie has shared an adorable photo of her son August following her recent birthday.

On March 23, Eugenie celebrated her 32nd birthday with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August, one.

The royal shared a photo of herself and Jack walking alongside August, who was holding his parents’ hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Princess Eugenie son

The family are facing away from the camera as they enjoyed a walk in a park.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘introduces’ daughter Lilibet to Princess Eugenie during LA visit

Eugenie looked lovely in a floral spring dress while Jack sported a casual look in a hoodie and jeans.

Meanwhile, little August looked super cute in striped trousers and an orange t-shirt.

Eugenie and Jack enjoyed a day at the park with August (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alongside the picture, Eugenie said: “What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys. Thank you.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the family image, with many gushing over the family photograph.

One person said: “Happy Birthday Eugenie. Such a beautiful photo.”

Another commented: “Beautiful photo! Happy birthday, I’m glad you had a lovely day with your boys.”

A third added: “Awwww what a beautiful photograph.”

Eugenie celebrated her birthday recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son August last February.

Last month, the princess shared another beautiful family snap to mark August’s first birthday.

The photo showed the family on a skiing holiday as Jack and Eugenie looked lovingly at their little boy.

Eugenie added another picture of August facing away from the camera with a sticker on his back which read his name.

Eugenie wrote: “Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

“You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave.

“You have made us so very proud. We love you!”

Read more: Princess Eugenie shares new pics of son August on first birthday

Of course, fans loved the glimpse of August and gushed over the tot as one said: “So cute!! Happy birthday August.”

Another added: “Such beautiful photos! Happy birthday.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.