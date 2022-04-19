Princess Eugenie smiling at event in floral dress
Royals

Princess Eugenie shares glimpse of son August’s face as he marks milestone

Aww!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Princess Eugenie shared a glimpse of son August’s face with fans as the tot marked a big milestone recently.

The 32-year-old gave her 1.5 million Instagram followers an intimate look at August on her story yesterday (Monday, April 18).

Princess Eugenie holding her hands out to August, who's walking on his own
Eugenie shared the sweet snap on her story (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Princess Eugenie son August

Princess Eugenie gave her followers an intimate look at her family life on her Instagram story yesterday.

In one story, the 32-year-old even gave her followers a glimpse at August’s face!

In one story uploaded by the Princess, August is marking a huge milestone – walking on his own! Additionally, fans actually get a rare glimpse at the tot’s face too.

In the snap, Eugenie is sitting on the grass with her arms out, smiling at her son.

August, dressed in a blue jumper and brown trousers, can be seen walking towards her. His dad, Jack Brooksbank, can be seen just behind him.

Eugenie also posted a gif of a rabbit with Easter eggs on the story too.

Princess Eugenie's son, August, sitting in a field of daffodils
Eugenie also shared another sweet snap of August on her story (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Royal Family at Easter

That wasn’t the only glimpse royal fans got of August yesterday!

In another story, Eugenie shared a sweet snap of August standing up, unaided.

The tot can be seen standing in a field of bright yellow daffodils.

To make the snap even sweeter, the daffodils are almost as tall as August is!

Eugenie posted a gif that reads “Happy Easter” at the top of the picture.

This isn’t the first time that Eugenie has shared glimpses of August recently.

Last month, she shared a snap of herself, Jack, and August while celebrating her 32nd birthday.

In the picture, Eugenie and Jack hold hands with August, who is walking between them. All three have their backs to the camera.

“What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys. Thank you,” she captioned the adorable photo.

Plenty of royal fans left sweet comments on the post.

“Awwww what a beautiful photograph,” one fan wrote.

“So sweet! So good that she doesn’t show August’s face,” another said.

“Happy birthday this is such a sweet photo,” a third commented.

