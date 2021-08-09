Princess Eugenie shows Royals how it should be done with beautiful birthday tribute to sister Beatrice

Princess Eugenie has unveiled never before seen images of the Royal Family to mark her sister’s birthday.

Eugenie posted a series of snaps to her Instagram page as she wished Princess Beatrice well as she turned 33.

And the post praised her “brave” sibling – who is currently pregnant with her first child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Eugenie wrote alongside the images: “Happy Birthday to my big sissy… BeaBea you are sensational and I have loved every minute watching you be brave and true… and you… and now a mummy to be. I love you.”

The slideshow of snaps sees the girls as young children all the way to adulthood in a series of touching moments.

But Eugenie wasn’t alone in wishing her a Happy Birthday, because her mum Sarah Ferguson wished her well too.

Eugenie sent her sister a touching message (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She posted: “Happy birthday my magical Beatrice.”

Beatrice recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

And Beatrice’s adoring husband posted an image of the pair snuggled together on a beach trip alongside the caption: “Happy birthday my love. I love you with all my heart.”

Pregnant Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Wimbledon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last year Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Windsor.

They downsized their original wedding plans due to restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vast limitations on wedding guest numbers as a consequence of the virus made it impossible for them to wed on a grand scale.

Beatrice and businessman Edoardo excitedly announced that they are expecting their first baby in May.

A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed the happy news.

It said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

