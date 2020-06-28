Princess Eugenie shares rare photo of scar with a touching message

Princess Eugenie has shared a beautiful photo of a scar she got when she underwent life-changing surgery.

Posted to Instagram yesterday evening (Saturday, June 28), the picture shows a large scar on the princess' back. Her hair is tied in a casual bun and her top has a low cut back.

She posted it with a moving caption where she explains that she wants to encourage people to share their own images.

Writing to her 1.1 million followers, the princess said: "Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day. I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who's gone through something similar to share theirs with me.

"Let's be proud of our scars! I'd love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share. #internationalscoliosisawarenessday."

Princess Eugenie at the queen's 90th birthday. (Credit: Cover Images)

She had hundreds of replies from followers, praising her for raising awareness and for normalising the issue.

What is scoliosis?

Scoliosis is a the term used to describe the spine having a curve in it. It usually happens during the growth spurt before puberty. It can be sometimes caused by conditions like cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy, but for the most part the cause is unknown.

In 2018, Eugenie said that the scar from her operation was the inspiration behind her wedding dress design.

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress drew inspiration from her scar. (Credit: Cover Images)

Speaking to The Telegraph, she explained: "After one or two initial meetings where I said I wanted to show my back and scar, we had a fitting and in their first attempt at the shape and design of the dress, they got me and the vision in one."

She went on to add: "From there, we realised that the back of the dress was the centre point and a veil would take away from the scar and the beautiful design they had created."

Eugenie had to have the surgery on her back when she was just 12. Titanium was added in to her spine so that it could be rebuilt because it was curved.

She now supports many charities and is the patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital.

