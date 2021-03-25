Princess Eugenie has melted hearts by sharing a new photo of her baby son August.

The new mum, who welcomed her son in February, posted a couple of family snaps of herself, husband Jack Brooksbank and baby August.

The first showed the couple smiling at each other as Eugenie held the tot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

What did Princess Eugenie say about her baby son?

Another picture showed little August resting on Jack’s shoulder.

Read more: Prince Charles and Camilla divide fans with Greece trip

The tot looked adorable in a white hat as his face was buried into Jack’s neck.

Eugenie, who recently celebrated her 31st birthday, wrote: “Thank you for the birthday love yesterday.

Fans gushed over the family (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“I got the best present I could ask for!!”

Fans gushed over the beautiful pictures and baby August.

I got the best present I could ask for!!

One commented: “Omg these pictures are adorable.”

Another wrote: “Thank you for sharing, beautiful family!”

One added: “Beautiful happy family.”

Jack and Eugenie welcomed their baby son last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Eugenie welcome baby August?

Meanwhile, in February, Eugenie announced the birth of August.

A statement read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 08.55hrs at The Portland Hospital.

“Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.”

In addition, it added: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie revealed the meaning behind August’s name (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Read more: Princess Eugenie reveals intimate meaning behind new baby August’s name

The Princess later confirmed the meaning behind her son’s name, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

She said on her Instagram Stories: “On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy,” referring to Prince Philip, who was hospitalised that same week.

Eugenie added: “He is named after his great grandfather, and both his great x5 grandfathers.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.