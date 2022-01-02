Princess Eugenie shares first picture from inside royal double christening

Princess Eugenie has given royal fans the first glimpse at her and cousin Zara Tindalls’s joint christening ceremony for their sons, August and Lucas respectively.

The celebration was held at All Saints Chapel in Windsor on Sunday, November 21 last year.

And now, in an emotional post reflecting on 2021, mum-of-one Eugenie has revealed a picture of her fair-haired son dressed in an intricate gold gown.

She also shared touching pictures of important moments and people from the year just gone.

Eugenie wrote: “Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021. A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts.”

Double royal christening

There was some doubt over whether the Queen would attend the ceremony due to her well-documented health issues.

But she was determined to attend the service, and was spotted at the ceremony in a lime green outfit.

Princess Eugenie chose a beige outfit with matching headband, while Zara opted for all black.

The date of the ceremony at the Royal Lodge in Windsor had significance, being one day after what would have been the Queen and Prince Philip’s 74th wedding anniversary.

Doubtless the Queen took strength and comfort from being around her closest family members at this time.

How old are August and Lucas?

August made his way into the world at the Portland Hospital in central London on February 9, becoming the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild.

Named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, his second name is of course a tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Zara and Mike Tindall’s third child, Lucas Philip Tindall arrived on Sunday 21 March, at the couple’s home in Gatcombe Park, weighing 8lbs 4oz.

