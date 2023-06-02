Princess Eugenie in labour as birth imminent, claims royal source

Princess Eugenie is set to welcome her second baby, with the 33-year-old reportedly in labour, according to a royal source.

The princess is expecting her second child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess Eugenie in labour with second baby

According to a royal source, Princess Eugenie is in labour with her second baby. The 33-year-old announced that she was expecting her second child back in January.

Eugenie and Jack share a little boy – August – who was born in 2021.

She announced the exciting news she was expecting baby number two with an Instagram post. In the post, August can be seen kissing his mum’s baby bump while out on a country walk.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” Eugenie said.

Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, recently revealed that Eugenie is due at the end of May.

During last night’s GB News, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed that Eugenie is now in labour. ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Eugenie shared some intimate coronation snaps (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess Eugenie shares intimate coronation snaps

In other Eugenie-related news, the princess shared some intimate snaps of the coronation that sent royal fans wild.

Eugenie shared a set of photos celebrating the Coronation Lunch alongside Princess Beatrice and members of the public.

“Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch. It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for the King and Queen,” she said.

“The concert was such a special way to end the day. What a beautiful way to honour the King’s life of service,” she then wrote.

“I think both of you should be working royals,” one royal fan commented. “I think you and Bea should be working royals. Uncle Charles could certainly use your expertise and solidarity,” another said.

Harry and Meghan are ending their royal assault (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan to stop talking about royal life

Meanwhile, in other royal news, Harry and Meghan are reportedly set to finally stop bashing the Royal Family. However, they’re not stopping because they’ve reconciled, according to reports.

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan have “run out of material” to share about the royal family.

“That period of their life is over – as there is nothing left to say,” an insider told the publication.

Mail on Sunday assistant editor Kate Mansey discussed the news on Lorraine yesterday (Thursday, June 1). There were fears initially that Prince Harry would write a follow-up to Spare. There were also rumours that Meghan would be penning her own book. However, Kate doesn’t think these things will happen now.

“It might be good news for members of the royal family who have had quite enough of it,” she said.

Read more: Shock career change for Duchess of Sussex could see her land £107m deal?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.