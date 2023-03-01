Princess Eugenie makes emotional confession about ‘debilitating’ health condition

Princess Eugenie has made an emotional confession about a “debilitating” health condition she had, scoliosis.

The 32-year-old had surgery when she was just 12 to correct a curvature of the spine. She had scoliosis, a condition that affects less than one per cent of children in the UK.

She spoke during a visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Prosthetic Rehab Unit in London on Tuesday (Feb 28).

Princess Eugenie is expecting her second baby (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Eugenie praises hospital

Eugenie, who’s married to Jack Brookbank, went into the hospital herself to have her “life-changing” surgery in 2002.

Speaking at the engagement on Tuesday, pregnant Eugenie said: “After everything I went through as a child with scoliosis, I know from my own experience how debilitating an orthopaedic condition can be.”

She thanked the hospital for their hard work.

Eugenie has one child – August, two (Credit: Splash News)

Eugenie continued: “I am delighted to be here today to once again see the life-changing work taking place at the Hospital. This is a charity which is very close to my heart.

I know from my own experience how debilitating an orthopaedic condition can be.

“It has been inspirational to meet those here today who have benefitted from the expertise of the hospital’s staff and services and hear first-hand how truly life-changing this has been for them, as it was for me when I was a child.”

Princess Eugenie baby news

Eugenie and Jack, 36, announced they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post in January.

The couple’s toddler August, two, kissed his mum’s bump as she looked down at him, smiling.

The princess wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer. [Photo] by Jack.”

Buckingham Palace also released a statement. It said: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.”

The Palace also said the family’s “delighted” and August looks forward to becoming a big brother.

