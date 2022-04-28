Princess Eugenie leaves royal fans thrilled as she announces big news

Princess Eugenie left royal fans delighted when she shared some exciting news on Instagram.

The Queen’s granddaughter, 32, keeps a relatively low profile, but soon we’ll be hearing a lot more from her.

The mum-of-one has just launched her own podcast – for a very important cause.

Princess Eugenie podcast

The Princess’ podcast will be in conjunction with her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective.

Sharing a pic of her and her pal, Eugenie told fans the project’s name is Floodlight.

She wrote: “Join me, and my co-founder, Julia de Boinville each week as we sit down with guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery in a variety of ways.

“From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it.”

Eugenie’s followers took to the comments section of Instagram to congratulate the Princess on her podcast.

One fan wrote: “Thank you for this. We hear so much about slavery in the past but people fail to realise that it is as prevalent today as it was. I will certainly have a listen.”

Another said: “Congratulations!! Look forward to these conversations!”

Meanwhile, a third gushed: “Oh I’m so excited for this!”

Princess Eugenie son August

Eugenie gave birth to a son, August. last year.

The tot is the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Earlier this month, Eugenie gave her loyal Instagram followers an intimate look at her family life.

Eugenie has August with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

In sweet snaps, the couple play with their son who celebrated his first birthday on February 9.

In one story uploaded by the Princess, August is marking a huge milestone – walking on his own! As an extra treat, fans got a rare glimpse of the one-year-old’s face too.

In February, fans were treated to another pic of the Queen’s great-grandchild.

Eugenie was celebrating her birthday and shared pics of her happy family.

In the picture, Eugenie and Jack hold hands with August, who is walking between them. All three have their backs to the camera.

“What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys. Thank you,” she captioned the adorable photo.

The Princess’ fans loved the post with one replying: “Awwww what a beautiful photograph.”

