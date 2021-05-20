Princess Eugenie Beatrice
Princess Eugenie congratulates sister Beatrice in touching tribute after baby news

The younger York sister couldn't be more excited

Princess Eugenie has shared a special tribute to sister Beatrice following her pregnancy announcement.

The 31-year-old royal, who welcomed a son earlier this year, took to Instagram to post the touching message.

Coinciding with World Bee Day, Eugenie congratulated her older “sis” as she prepares to welcome her first baby.

Princess Eugenie has congratulated Beatrice on her baby news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Princess Eugenie say?

Eugenie accompanied her message with photos of Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The first showed the couple on their wedding day, while the second was taken near a waterfall.

She penned: “It’s World Bee Day!! A day to celebrate nature’s most little friend with their black and yellow stripes.. ⁣

Can’t wait to meet the little one

“But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea who’s got a little one on the way.”⁣

Furthermore, Eugenie shared: “Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news – can’t wait to meet the little one.”

Meanwhile, royals fans rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: “Such a cute auntie to be!”

A second added: “Congratulations to the loviest couple & for you in becoming an auntie.”

In addition, a third said: “Congratulations Princess Beatrice on your pregnancy… August is going to get a cousin.”

Read more: Princess Beatrice baby name odds after royal announces pregnancy

Another gushed: “I’m so happy for you guys. Sisters having kids in the same year. You sure it wasn’t planned lol?”

Eugenie’s parents – Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson – are already grandparents after she welcomed a son in February.

Baby August is Eugenie’s first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice baby announcement timed to overshadow Harry and Meghan anniversary, expert claims
Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Beatrice due?

Meanwhile, Beatrice and Edoardo will welcome their first baby later this year.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news this week, saying: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Their parents, names and ages

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in July 2020.

Unlike her sister’s lavish wedding, only 20 guests attended due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Furthermore, Edoardo is already a father to five-year-old son Christopher Woolf.

