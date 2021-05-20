Princess Eugenie has shared a special tribute to sister Beatrice following her pregnancy announcement.

The 31-year-old royal, who welcomed a son earlier this year, took to Instagram to post the touching message.

Coinciding with World Bee Day, Eugenie congratulated her older “sis” as she prepares to welcome her first baby.

Princess Eugenie has congratulated Beatrice on her baby news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Princess Eugenie say?

Eugenie accompanied her message with photos of Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The first showed the couple on their wedding day, while the second was taken near a waterfall.

She penned: “It’s World Bee Day!! A day to celebrate nature’s most little friend with their black and yellow stripes.. ⁣

Can’t wait to meet the little one

“But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea who’s got a little one on the way.”⁣

⁣

Furthermore, Eugenie shared: “Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news – can’t wait to meet the little one.”

Meanwhile, royals fans rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: “Such a cute auntie to be!”

A second added: “Congratulations to the loviest couple & for you in becoming an auntie.”

In addition, a third said: “Congratulations Princess Beatrice on your pregnancy… August is going to get a cousin.”

Another gushed: “I’m so happy for you guys. Sisters having kids in the same year. You sure it wasn’t planned lol?”

Eugenie’s parents – Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson – are already grandparents after she welcomed a son in February.

Baby August is Eugenie’s first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Beatrice due?

Meanwhile, Beatrice and Edoardo will welcome their first baby later this year.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news this week, saying: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in July 2020.

Unlike her sister’s lavish wedding, only 20 guests attended due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Furthermore, Edoardo is already a father to five-year-old son Christopher Woolf.

