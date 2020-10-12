Princess Eugenie has marked her two year wedding anniversary to Jack Brooksbank in the loveliest of ways.

The royal, 30, posted a heartwarming tribute featuring dozens of loved up snaps with Jack.

Taking to social media, she shared pics of her and Jack on their 2018 wedding day as well as plenty on their exotic holidays.

Several of the wedding photos have never been seen by the public before.

Sharing in view of her some 1.2 million Instagram followers, she posted: “Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total.. happy memories always my dear Jack.”

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her second wedding anniversary to Jack Brooksbank (Credit: SplashNews)

How is Princess Eugenie celebrating her second wedding anniversary?

Hundreds of royalists rushed to heap praise on the sweet video.

One user wrote: “Such a gorgeous couple. Wish you a lifetime of happiness together x.”

Whereas Eugenie’s brother-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozz, also liked the video.

How did royalists react to the video?

While another gushed: “Such beautiful, natural photos” and yet another posted: “You make a beautiful couple..wishing you many many years of happiness, keep smiling!”

Eugenie and Jack married two years ago at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Prince Andrew walked Princess Eugenie down the aisle at her 2018 wedding (Credit: SplashNews)

Who is Jack Brooksbank?

Jack is a wine merchant as well as brand ambassador for Casamigos Tequila.

On their big day, Eugenie wore a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

Hence it deliberately featured a plunging back, revealing her childhood back scar from scoliosis.

She has been campaigning for years on behalf of scoliosis charities, and hoped to further raise awareness with her stunning dress.

In addition, the wedding guest list could easily have rivalled that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just months prior.

Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child in early 2021 (Credit: SplashNews)

The likes of Cara Delevingne, Naomi Campbell, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Kate Moss and even Demi Moore all attended the big day.

What’s more, Buckingham Palace announced last month that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child together.

The statement read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.



Before adding: “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

What’s more, Eugenie’s parents will be grandparents for the first time. And the baby will be 11th in line to the throne.

