Princess Eugenie left hospital with her baby son today and beamed for cameras.

The Queen’s granddaughter welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9.

Now, the couple are taking their little bundle of joy home as they’ve left Portland Hospital.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank left hospital with their baby son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Eugenie leaves hospital with baby boy

Eugenie, 30, beamed for the cameras and waved as Jack drove his wife and baby son out of the hospital.

Their little boy, whose name hasn’t yet been revealed, was tucked inside his car seat next to his mum.

Elsewhere, Eugenie and Jack looked happier than ever as they headed home.

The couple recently became parents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Eugenie and Jack welcome their son?

Meanwhile, Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son on February 9.

The happy news was revealed on the royal family’s Instagram page.

A statement read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 08.55hrs at The Portland Hospital.

“Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.”

In addition, it added: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

Eugenie gave birth on February 9 (Credit: Hewitt/McLees / SplashNews.com)

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that the couple’s son won’t be given a royal title.

Eugenie reportedly wants her son – who is 11th in line to the throne – to be free of royal duties.

A source told the Mail Online: “Eugenie is adamant that she wants to keep her child out of the limelight as much as possible.

Eugenie apparently doesn’t want her son to have to do royal duties in the future (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“Yes, she will still work with charities that are close to her heart, like the Scoliosis Association.”

In addition, the insider said: “But she won’t be taking over patronages left over by Harry and Meghan, and she won’t be standing in for them at public events.”

