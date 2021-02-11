Princess Eugenie recently welcomed her first baby, a little boy, with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

But despite being in the royal family, reports claim the new mum doesn’t want her son to have to do royal duties in the future.

Eugenie’s baby son – who was born on February 9 – is 11th in line to the throne however, he reportedly won’t have a title or an official royal role.

Jack and Eugenie recently became parents to a baby boy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Eugenie ‘doesn’t want baby son to do royal duties’

According to reports, Eugenie won’t ask for her son to have a royal title however the Queen could give him one if desired.

Read more: Princess Eugenie baby name odds suggest she’ll pay tribute to her grandfather Prince Philip

A source told the Mail Online: “Eugenie is adamant that she wants to keep her child out of the limelight as much as possible.

“Yes, she will still work with charities that are close to her heart, like the Scoliosis Association.

Eugenie reportedly doesn’t want her son to have to do royal duties (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But she won’t be taking over patronages left over by Harry and Meghan, and she won’t be standing in for them at public events.”

Eugenie and sister Princess Beatrice often attend official functions such as receptions at Buckingham Palace or garden parties.

Eugenie is adamant that she wants to keep her child out of the limelight as much as possible.

However, in the future, this will reportedly be the extent to their duties.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Eugenie announced the birth of her first child.

The happy news was also revealed on the royal family’s Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

A statement read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 08.55hrs at The Portland Hospital.

“Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.”

It added: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Jack and Eugenie married in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Princess Eugenie say?

Meanwhile, on Eugenie’s Instagram page, she shared a photo of her and Jack holding their baby son’s hand.

Read more: Princess Eugenie baby: Queen’s granddaughter welcomes her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank

She simply captioned the shot with a string of blue heart emojis.

According to bookies Betfair, Philip is the hot favourite name for Eugenie’s new arrival.

ED! has contacted reps for Eugenie for comment on this story.

What do you think Eugenie will name her son? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.