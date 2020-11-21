Princess Diana’s brother fears people will forget The Crown is ‘fiction’ as he says it’s his ‘duty’ to stand up for her

Princess Diana‘s brother has spoken out about his fears following the portrayal of his late sister in The Crown.

Earl Spencer hopes that people will remember that the show is fiction, saying he feels that he needs to stick up for Diana, who died in 1997.

The Crown season four introduces Princess Diana (Netflix)

Speaking on this week’s episode of Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, the Earl said he has a feeling of unease about the show.

He said: “Actually, The Crown asked if they could film at Althorp and I said obviously not. The worry for me is that people see a programme like that, and they forget that it is fiction.

“They assume, especially foreigners, I find Americans tell me they have watched The Crown as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t.”

Alan Titchmarsh interviews Earl Spencer (Credit: ITV)

Season four was released on Sunday and it covers the period between 1977 and 1990, introducing Lady Diana Spencer.

What does he think of The Crown?

He added: “It is very hard. There is a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention, isn’t there? You can hang it on fact but the bits in between are not fact.”

Earl Spencer believes that it’s his job to protect the memory of his late sister.

He explained: “I feel it is my duty to stand up for her when I can. She left me for instance as guardian of her sons etc, so I feel there was a trust passed on.

“And we grew up together, you know if you grow up with somebody they are still that person, it doesn’t matter what happens to them later. So yeah, I feel very passionately that I have a role to honour her memory.”

Josh O’Connor plays Charles and Emma Corin plays Diana in The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

The series goes into detail about Prince Charles and Diana’s relationship and his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

A source told the Daily Mail that Prince William is unhappy about the show, which scrutinises his family.

They said: “He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.”

Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh airs on ITV, Sunday November 22, at 10am.

