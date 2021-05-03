Princess Diana would have wanted Prince William and Prince Harry’s children to be friends, an expert has said.

The Duke of Cambridge is a dad to his kids Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

Meanwhile, Harry is a dad to his son Archie, who turns two on May 6, and is expecting his second child with wife Meghan Markle.

Princess Diana would have wanted her children’s kids to be friends (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Diana’s ‘wish’ for William and Harry’s children

Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed; A Man of his Century, told the Express: “I am sure Diana would have wanted her sons’ offspring to be friends as she would have known how difficult it is to form friendships outside the family as people cannot be trusted not to let some indiscretion slip out.

“How cool to have a Californian cousin who is going to be such a dude as Archie.

“So they may not have the childhood bond, which they really don’t need as they have lots of little friends, but they will really appreciate Archie later on in their lives.”

William with his three children (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their daughter Charlotte’s sixth birthday on Sunday (May 2).

A portrait of Charlotte was released by the couple and shared with fans via the Royal Family Instagram page.

In the snap, captured by mum Kate, Charlotte beams for the camera with her loose long hair around her face.

The post read: “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today.”

The image wasn’t shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they were participating in a social media boycott.

Harry will soon be a dad-of-two (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, royal fans were quick to gush over the young royal and many thought she looked just like her great-grandmother, the Queen.

One person said: “She looks like Queen Elizabeth.”

Another commented: “She looks so much like the Queen!”

A third added: “Looks so much like the Queen, her great grandma!”

