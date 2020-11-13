Princess Diana would have “brought back together” sons Prince William and Harry after their alleged feud.

The claim was made by former butler, Paul Burrell, who said that she would have “banged their heads together”.

Princess Diana would have stepped into the row between her sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Mr Burrell say about Princess Diana?

The Mirror reports that Mr Burrell, who was Diana’s butler for a decade until her tragic death in 1997, said: “If their mother was here today, she would bring them back together.”

Speaking to True Royalty TV’s weekly programme The Royal Beat, he continued: “She would bang their heads together and say: ‘Don’t be so silly you’re my sons, you’re both equal.’

“It was very important to her that they stayed close.”

It’s said that William, 38, and Harry, 36, have fallen out in recent years.

Harry and Williams are said to have fallen out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why are William and Harry reportedly not speaking to one another?

The two brothers are reportedly at loggerheads over Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle and their subsequent move away from the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have gone “ballistic” at his older sibling and accused him of “trying to damage his relationship” with Meghan.

In the recent ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry said: “We’re certainly on different paths at the moment.

“But I’ll always be there for him, as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Diana was the subject of another documentary last week (Credit: BBC/ITV)

What happened in the ITV Princess Diana documentary?

The Princess was thrust back into the spotlight thanks to another ITV documentary, The Diana Interviews, earlier this week.

Mr Burrell also appeared in the two-part series, saying that his former employer “pulled up floorboards” because she thought she was being spied on.

“She was under surveillance – whether it was phone hacking or spying,” he said.

“There were occasions where we pulled up the floorboards and unscrewed the end of the telephones to see if there were any listening devices.”

It was also alleged that presenter Martin Bashir manufactured false documents in order to secure the interview with the Princess.

