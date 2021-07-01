Princess Diana fans were left emotional as Prince William and Harry unveiled their mother’s ‘beautiful’ statue.

Putting their alleged drama to one side, the brothers reunited at Kensington Palace today for the private ceremony.

The statue shows the Princess of Wales surrounded by three children.

Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. pic.twitter.com/jsZXyUsG7q — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 1, 2021

Princess Diana statue unveiled at Kensington Palace

The statue is intended to represent her character and compassion.

Following the unveiling, William and Harry paid tribute to their mother in a statement.

They said: “Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character…

Read more: Prince William and Prince Harry seen for first time as they unveil Princess Diana statue

‘”… qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

Furthermore, the pair shared: “Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen.

Prince William and Harry unveiled their mother’s statue today (Credit: ITV)

“And to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”

Furthermore, the pair were joined by Diana’s family.

How did royal fans react?

Meanwhile, fans rushed to comment on the fitting tribute with them all saying it was “beautiful”.

Many loved the thoughtful meaning behind the statue.

One tweeted: “The statue does the legacy of Princess Diana proud. It’s beautiful.”

A second shared: “I must say, the Statue of Princess Diana it’s absolutely beautiful. I’m quite emotional looking at it. Perfectly represents her.”

The statue shows Diana with three children (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, a third said: “The statue is beautiful and befitting of a woman who made such a positive impact. Keeping you, Harry, and the whole family in my prayers.”

However, some appeared confused over the three children.

One said: “I thought it was going to be a statue of Princess Diana and the two boys. Who are the kids that she has her arms around? It’s not my image of Princess Diana.”

Read more: William and Harry ‘need to meet in their pain to be able to move into forgiveness and heal rift’

Another added: “That’s an odd statue of Princess Diana. Don’t get the relevance of the kids.”

In addition, a third commented: “I must admit I’m slightly disappointed!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.