Princess Diana ‘said marriage to Prince Charles was hell from day one,’ claims royal expert

Princess Diana and Prince Charles had a marriage of ‘hell’ claims a leading former editor.

Sir Max Hastings is revealing never-before-released interview details between himself and the late Princess of Wales.

Sir Max is set to appear on the upcoming documentary Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview.

Here, the former Daily Telegraph editor will detail extraordinary claims made by Diana.

He says that Diana shared secrets of her troubled marriage to the Duke of Cornwall. But he chose to not publish.

What did Princess Diana say about Prince Charles?

Fearing the divisions it could cause in the Royal Family, he kept a firm lid on the interview.

But he was then amazed that she went on to relay much of the information to Martin Bashir on Panorama just weeks later.

In the documentary, Sir Max says: “I spent the best part of a couple of hours with Diana. And she put on a wonderful show. It was absolutely gripping stuff.

“It became clear first of all how much she hated Charles. Yes, she did hate Charles. When I said ‘were there ever happy times?’, she said ‘no, the marriage was hell from day one’.”

When was Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir?

What’s more, he claims that Diana made it clear she wanted William to succeed the throne, and bypass his father Charles all together.

Sir Max continues: “She said that all she cared about was William’s succession to the throne and she said to me, quite explicitly, ‘I don’t think Charles can do it’.”

Before adding: “The outcome she wanted to see was for Charles to stand aside as heir. And for William to occupy the throne. This was pretty dynamic stuff.”

The documentary will explore the magnitude of the controversial 1995 Panorama interview.

It will also examine claims by Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, that he and Diana were ‘tricked’ into agreeing to it.

In fact, he alleges that BBC journalist Martin Bashir showed him false bank statements in a bid to secure the interview.

A spokesperson for the BBC has responded to the claims with: “The suggestion of criminal activity is a serious allegation, but, in these circumstances, a risible one.



“A handwritten note from Princess Diana attested to the fact the princess had not seen the ‘mocked-up’ bank statements. And that they played no part in her decision to give the interview.”

Meanwhile, Martin Bashir is said to be suffering from COVID-19, and unable to formally comment on the accusations.

Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview is on Channel 4, Wednesday 21 October at 9pm

