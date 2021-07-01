Piers Morgan has paid tribute to Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

His post came just hours before brothers Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue to mark their mother’s milestone birthday.

Sharing a picture of himself with Diana, Piers said she was “an extraordinarily complex person” and claimed her “demons” were “driven” by her need to be loved.

However, while it was clearly well intentioned, not everyone was happy with the tribute.

So what did Piers Morgan say about Princess Diana?

Piers posted: “Princess Diana would have been 60 today.

“She was an extraordinarily complex person – incredibly charismatic, much smarter than people gave her credit, radiantly beautiful, contrary, stubborn, unforgiving to those who let her down, ferociously loyal to those who supported her, sensitive, very funny, mischievous and had a massive generous heart.

“She became the biggest star in the world and revelled in her celebrity as much as she professed to hate it.”

He concluded his post: “But I think all her demons were driven by one thing: she just wanted to be loved.”

How did Piers’ followers react?

Fans were divided over Piers’ post and many mentioned his treatment of Diana’s son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

“Sure she would just love you when you publicly ridicule her son and his wife,” said one.

Another added: “And the world treated her just like you treat Meghan!”

A third said: “You can describe Harry exactly the same. But you don’t. If she were alive she wouldn’t put up with yours or anybody’s behaviour towards her family.”

However, others disagreed.

One posted: “Very kind words and most importantly quite true!”

Today is the 60th Birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales.

So who else paid tribute to Princess Diana today?

Boxer Frank Bruno also shared a picture of himself with Diana.

He said: “Today a special lady is to be celebrated on her 60th birthday.

“Princess Diana and I met several times she was great fun had a real sense of humour the statue being unveiled today will help remember her for generations to come.”

Royal experts Robert Jobson and Omid Scoobie also took to social media to share tributes.

The Althorp estate shared a black-and-white photo from Diana’s childhood in honour of her birthday.

And All On The Board urged commuters to carry out a random act of kindness in Diana’s memory today.

