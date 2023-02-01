Princess Diana revealed in private letters she “wouldn’t have agreed to divorce” if she’d known how “ugly” it would be.

The late Princess of Wales and current monarch King Charles separated in 1992, with their divorce confirmed in August 1996.

However, a few months earlier Diana – the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry – indicated she struggled to “keep her head up” before the split was finalised.

The correspondence between Diana and friends Susie and Tarek Kassem is tipped to fetch £90,000 at auction later in February.

The collection of 32 letters and cards up for sale were written in 1995 and 1996. Proceeds will be donated to charities supported by Diana.

The then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated in 1992 and were divorced in 1996 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Diana letters unearthed

According to reports, Diana addressed subjects such as feelings of isolation and fears her phone was bugged in the letters.

One missive dated April 28 1996 concerned the cancellation of an opera visit due to the separation.

Diana wrote: “I am having a very difficult time and pressure is serious and coming from all sides.

“It’s too difficult sometimes to keep one’s head up. And today I am on my knees and just longing for this divorce to go through as the possible cost is tremendous.”

They were married in July 1981 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It’s desperate and ugly’

Meanwhile, just a few weeks later on May 20 1996, Diana is said to have claimed to Mrs Kassem that phones at Kensington Palace were under surveillance.

She wrote: “If I’d known a year ago what I’d experience going through this divorce I never would have consented. It’s desperate and ugly.”

Additionally, Diana appeared to take a swipe at those around her when she mentioned how “immensely touched” she was by how her friends were “protective” about her.

“I’m not used to that!” Diana wrote.

Diana wrote she ‘never would have’ consented to divorce to Charles, who is now King (Credit: YouTube)

‘The enormous stress she was experiencing’

According to Lay’s auctioneers, the letter reflect the “special and loving relationship” between Diana and the Kassems.

“Susie and Tarek feel extremely privileged that they had the opportunity to get to know the Princess so closely. Throughout their friendship the Kassems were always amazed at the incredible effect Diana had on anyone who came into contact with her,” a description about the lots reads.

“Her electrifying presence transcends time. People’s fascination with Princess Diana has hardly waned since her tragic death. At Lay’s we have seen how thrilled people are by the opportunity to own something of hers – they liken it to owning the treasured relic of a saint.”

The description continues: “Some letters do touch on the enormous stress she was experiencing during periods of very public heartbreak, yet her strength of character and her generous and witty disposition shine through.

“It is an extraordinarily poignant collection of correspondence, written by one of the most important and influential women of the 20th Century. The letters document one of her most valued and significant friendships during the last two years of her life.”

