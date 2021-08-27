Princess Diana ‘left in tears’ by son William’s promise to her when he was 14 years old

In the latest Princess Diana news, a report claims that Prince William made her a touching promise after her divorce from Prince Charles.

The report says that William was only 14 years old at the time.

William reportedly made his mother a promise (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Diana news: What did William promise her?

Diana married Charles in a fairytale wedding in 1981, with almost one billion people watching around the world.

However, the fairytale soon turned sour.

By the late 1980s, the couple were growing apart.

Diana was also rocked by rumours of Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Read more: Princess Diana ‘would’ve been proud of her sons and adored being a grandmother’

And, subsequently, in 1996 the pair divorced, after they separated in 1992.

Now, The Mirror says her eldest son William, born in 1982, made her a promise when aged 14 years old.

The then teen is reported to have said: “Don’t worry Mummy, I will give it [royal title] back to you one day when I am King.”

This reportedly reduced Diana to tears.

Princess Diana Princess Diana divorced from Charles in 1996 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Diana in her divorce to Charles?

In the aftermath of her divorce to Charles, Diana reportedly received £17million in the settlement.

On top of that, she kept her apartments at Kensington Palace.

Diana also received an annual £350,000 stipend to run her private office.

However, she agreed to relinquish Her Royal Highness, The Princess Of Wales title.

Instead, her title became Diana, Princess Of Wales until her tragic death in 1997.

Kristen Stewart as Diana (Credit: YouTube)

A new Diana film on the horizon

The enduring fascination with Diana and her life continues.

And yesterday (Thursday August 26), a trailer was released for a new film about her life.

Furthermore, it chronicles the breakdown of her marriage to Charles.

Read more: Princess Diana film Spencer first trailer: Kristen Stewart fans are shocked by her appearance

Spencer stars Kristen Stewart as the embattled Princess, with the drama set over one Christmas at Sandringham.

The story follows Diana as she unravels after realising that her marriage to Charles is over.