Princess Diana planned to “retaliate” in an interview “no matter what”, Paul Burrell has claimed.

The late royal opened up on her marriage to Prince Charles and her struggles with bulimia during the famous 1995 interview.

And Paul, her former butler, says Diana was more than happy for her truth to be made public.

Princess Diana interview: What did Paul Burrell say?

Appearing on Lorraine today (May 21), Paul started the interview by insisting Diana was “taken advantage of”.

Furthermore, he stated the Princess of Wales was “failed” by reporter Martin Bashir.

However, she was hoping to “retaliate” after Prince Charles spoke out about his affair in a previous interview.

Paul said: “All of this started and the fuse was lit when the Prince of Wales decided to go on the Dimbleby interview and discuss his infidelity.

“To discuss his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

“I was with the Princess that night and she was absolutely furious. She said, ‘I was made to look a fool!'”

Furthermore, Paul said: “This time in 1995 it was the war of Wales’. Because the Prince of Wales did that, he fired a missile into the middle of the Princess’ camp.

“She had to retaliate and she wanted to retaliate. She wanted the people to know what she was thinking and what she was feeling… her words.

That interview would have happened no matter what

“Diana set in a plan through her official office to have an interview with Panorama.”

Speaking about Bashir, Paul later revealed: “The Princess once said to me, ‘I’m not sure whether he’ll get more out of this than me. It’s my words.’

“They were her words, it’s what she wanted to say. That interview would have happened no matter what, without Martin Bashir.

“She would have had her words out there in the public. She was hurt and vulnerable.”

Prince William and Harry issue statements

Meanwhile, Prince William and Harry have both issued statements over the interview.

The Duke of Cambridge broke his silence as he slammed the BBC over the “deceitful” methods they used.

Furthermore, Harry called the interview “unethical”.

The Duke of Sussex shared: “Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these – and even worse – are still widespread today.

“Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.”

In addition, Bashir has apologised for his involvement.

