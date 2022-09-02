BBC makes huge donation of sales from infamous Princess Diana interview to charities linked to her

The infamous Princess Diana Panorama interview sparked huge division and now the BBC has donated £1.42 million of sales made from it to charities.

Princess Diana made headlines when she opened up about her marriage to Prince Charles in 1995.

Donations are going to seven charities linked to the late Princess.

Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997 at the age of 36.

BBC has donated their sales from the 1995 Princess Diana interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Diana interview

The charities are: Centrepoint English National Ballet, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, The Leprosy Mission, National Aids Trust, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and The Diana Award.

Meanwhile, a statement from the BBC read: “The BBC had indicated its intention to donate to charity the sales proceeds derived from the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

“The BBC has now done so. Given the findings of Lord Dyson, we think this is the right and appropriate course of action.”

BBC’s apology about the Princess Diana interview

In July, the BBC issued an apology over the interview.

It came after an investigation by Lord Dyson found that broadcaster “fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark”.

In addition, the apology also stated that it would never broadcast the interview again.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles were married from 1981 to 1996 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BBC apology

“Now we know about the shocking way that the interview was obtained I have decided that the BBC will never show the program again,” the apology read from Tim Davie, the director general.

Nor will we license it in whole or part to other broadcasters.

“It does of course remain part of the historical record and there may be occasions in the future when it will be justified for the BBC to use short extracts for journalistic purposes…

“…but these will be few and far between and will need to be agreed at Executive Committee level and set in the full context of what we now know about the way the interview was obtained.”

In addition he said: “I would urge others to exercise similar restraint.”

