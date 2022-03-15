Royal expert makes shock claim about Princess Diana and Camilla

Princess Diana would have thought Camilla deserves the title of Queen Consort, a royal expert has claimed.

Last month, the Queen announced that it was her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be known as ‘Queen Consort’ when Prince Charles becomes king.

According to expert Jennie Bond, Diana – who died in 1997 – admired Camilla‘s loyalty to Charles.

Diana may have approved of Camilla’s ‘Queen Consort’ title, a royal expert claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Diana and Camilla claim

Ms Bond told Bella magazine: “In one of my long conversations with Diana, she told me that she thought Camilla had been loyal and discreet and deserved some form of recognition.

“She said she accepted that Camilla was and always will be the love of Charles’ life. I know she said different things to different journalists on different days.

“But that’s what she said to me on one day in 1995. So perhaps this [Camilla’s new title] is the recognition Diana thought Camilla deserved.”

Jennie Bond claimed Diana knew “Camilla was and always will be the love of Charles’ life” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last month, Her Majesty, 95, revealed her wish for Camilla when Charles takes over the throne.

In a statement to mark her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen said she felt “blessed” to have Prince Philip as a partner “willing to carry out the role of consort”.

The monarch added: “It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.”

The Queen said her “sincere wish” is for Camilla to become Queen Consort.

The news divided many royal fans, with some saying they didn’t want Camilla to take the title.

However, one said: “Wholly agree with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall being known as Queen Consort: it’s the natural precedent.”

